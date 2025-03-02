Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 2 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders, the three-time champions of the TATA Indian Premier League, have just booked a permanent place in the night sky.

How? Knight Riders, a global cricket franchise with four teams around the world, have now taken it a notch higher out in the cosmos, registering three actual stars around the Gemini constellation, which are now officially named after their title wins in 2012 (Korbo), 2014 (Lorbo) and 2024 (Jeetbo), as per a press release from KKR.

The stars have been registered by the date that the team won each of the three titles - May 27 2012; June 1, 2014; and May 26, 2024. All three stars have been picked from around the Gemini constellation since all three dates fall under the Gemini Zodiac.

"The third star on top of our crest is a great feeling this year," said Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer of KKR.

"To add to the legacy, KKR has taken its heritage beyond the pitch and into the cosmos -- quite literally. By registering these three stars around the Gemini constellation in tribute to our IPL titles, we have created a first-of-its-kind celestial celebration. 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo' is now not just our motto--it is written in the stars."

The three stars - named after KKR's longstanding motto Korbo (Play), Lorbo (Fight) and Jeetbo (Win) - serve as an everlasting homage to the team's championship legacy and as an inspiration for the many IPL seasons to come.

As the enthusiasm for the new season builds, the caravan for KKR's Trophy Tour will move to Patna on March 7 and Durgapur on March 9 before culminating in Kolkata on March 16. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season's opening game on March 22 at the Eden Gardens.

SQUAD

-Batters: Rinku Singh (retained), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane

-Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah GurbazAllrounders: Venkatesh Iyer (pace), Andre Russell (pace; retained), Sunil Narine (spin; retained), Ramandeep Singh (pace; retained), Anukul Roy (spin), Moeen Ali (spin)

-Spinners: Varun Chakravarthy (retained), Mayank Markande

-Fast bowlers: Harshit Rana (retained), Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik. (ANI)

