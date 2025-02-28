Kolkata Knight Riders are currently engaged in their pre-season camp in Mumbai as they prepare for the IPL 2025. KKR are yet to announce their captain and speculations continue who among Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane or Rinku Singh will take up the responsibility to lead KKR in the IPL 2025 season. Ahead of that a picture of KKR practice match team sheet went viral on social media where Ajinkya Rahane was named captain even with Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh being part of the same team. Fans speculated that this is a hint that Rahane is going to be the future KKR captain for IPL 2025. IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer Open to Leading Kolkata Knight Riders Despite No Prior Captaincy Experience, Says ‘I Am Ready To Lead KKR if Captaincy Comes My Way’.

Viral Team Sheet Picture From Kolkata Knight Riders Practice Match Sparks Speculations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)