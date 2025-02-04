Defending Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders released their winning skipper Shreyas Iyer before the IPL 2025 mega auctions. The decision was surprising to many, as they bid very little to get the batsman back, while Iyer signed for Punjab Kings at a whopping 26.75 crores INR and was named their captain later. KKR also had to let go of their legend and mentor Gautam Gambhir, who went on to take the Indian national cricket team coaching responsibility. The three-time IPL winners have a well-balanced side like always, with a lot of big names, some have been a part of the franchise for a really long time. Kolkata Knight Riders Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by KKR at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad

The Kolkata-based franchise has been one of the most successful teams in the history of IPL after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. KKR have won three titles, two under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir in 2012 & 2014, while one under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer last season in 2024, where again Gauti was the mentor. Other than Gambhir and Iyer, the side has also been led by the legend Sourav Ganguly, Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan, and Dinesh Karthik, for a notable time, and some others for some games. Many of these big names failed to bear the pressure of leading KKR, so the SRK-owned franchisee needs to definitely make the right call to stay on track with the mission of defending the title. Fan Spotted Dipping KKR Jersey During Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Video Goes Viral.

Possible Contenders for KKR Captaincy in IPL 2025

This year the question of who will be the next captain of KKR arises yet again after another mega auction, just like before IPL 2022. So, let's look at the possible contenders:

Sunil Narine: The spinner has been a part of KKR since 2012. The team has retained him every season, as he has remained the most vital and top-performing player. It's shocking that he hasn't yet led the pack. He has always delivered, firstly with the ball, now with both. He is an ideal candidate, as he has been an integral part of the Knight Riders family for over a decade, and also is the most consistent and most experienced in the squad.

Andre Russell: Russell has been an integral part of the side since 2014. The franchise even kept faith in him when he was banned. Russell continues to be one of the top-performing all-rounders in IPL and T20 cricket as a whole. He has also been a part of other sides of the Knight Riders. With his all-round capability, experience with the team, and personality, he is a top contender.

Rinku Singh: The sensational Indian national cricket team middle-order batsman has been a part of KKR since IPL 2018. Initially, he raimed on the benches, but with time and KKR's patience & faith, he developed. Despite becoming one of the most hyped, he stayed with KKR for a low fee till last year. He was the Knight's first retention. With such a strong bond with the franchise, his experience, and his role in the Indian team he is one of the favourites. Also, if KKR decides to have an Indian captain to not disturb their foreign core, he can be a good call.

Venkatesh Iyer: The batting all-rounder has also been an integral part of the core team since 2021. Now, with Phil Salt & Shreyas Iyer gone, he is expected to have more responsibilities up the order. He was the costliest buy for KKR in IPL 2025 auctions, at a whopping 23.75 crores INR. With experience, role in the team, and price tag in account, he is also a top contender.

Ajinkya Rahane: The former Indian cricket team captain/ vice-captain was a part of KKR in 2022. He has been brought again. Just after the auctions, he has picked form in domestic cricket. If he manages to be immovable in the batting order, he could be a serious contender, given his experience leading the Men in Blue, and some IPL teams.

Other big names who can be considered: Manish Pandey and Quinton de Kock (but are unlikely as their spot in the playing XI is doubtful, given the quality of the batters present).

