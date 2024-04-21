Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) Fast half-centuries by Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar were not enough for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they succumbed to an agonising one-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Jacks (55, 32b, 4x5, 5x6) and Patidar (52, 23b, 3x4, 5x6) kept RCB in hunt for but they could not chase down a daunting 223 target set by the KKR.

Also Read | PBKS vs GT Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Sam Curran Wins Toss, Punjab Kings to Bat First; See Playing XI of Both Teams.

RCB ended up at 221 all out despite a last over blitz by Karn Sharma (20, 7b, 3x6).

Andre Russell grabbed three wickets (3/25) while Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana grabbed two wickets apiece for the home side.

Also Read | Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Earlier, skipper Shreyas Iyer's composed half-century and opener Phil Salt's initial blitzkrieg enabled KKR to score 222/6.

Salt smashed 48 off 16 balls while skipper Iyer scored 50 off 36 balls.

Ramandeep Singh (24) and Andre Russell (27) took the KKR total past the 220-run mark.

Cameron Green was the most successful bowler for RCB with figures of 2/35.

Brief Scores: KKR: 222/6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 50, Phil Salt 48; Cameron Green 2/35) beat RCB: 221 all out in 20 overs (Will Jacks 55, Rajat Patidar 52, Karn Sharma 20).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)