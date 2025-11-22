By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Indian batter KL Rahul is likely to lead the Men in Blue in the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa starting from November 30, given Shubman Gill's unavailability due to a neck injury, as per a BCCI source.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Rahul is likely to lead the Indian team in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, as India will be without their captain, Shubman Gill. Gill, India's ODI captain, suffered the injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata and is currently undergoing further assessment in Mumbai.

The 26-year-old had sustained a neck injury on Day 2 during India's first Test against South Africa. Gill was taken to the hospital after Day 2 of the Kolkata Test, shortly after retiring hurt in the first innings, having faced just three balls.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Gill has not regained full fitness for the second Test and will proceed to Mumbai for further assessment.

Shreyas Iyer, who was appointed his deputy in ODIs for the recently concluded Australia series in October, is also out of action due to an injury. Iyer suffered the injury during the third ODI against Australia.

With Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer out of action, Rahul emerges as the likely stand-in captain. Rahul boasts impressive ODI stats, having scored 3092 runs in 88 matches at an average of 48.31 and a strike rate of 88.41.

India is set to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting with the first match on November 30 in Ranchi, followed by fixtures in Raipur on December 3 and Vizag on December 6. The much-anticipated series also marks the international comeback of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in home conditions.

Rahul has slammed 3092 runs in 88 fixtures for India in ODIs at an average of 48.31 and a strike rate of 88.41, including seven hundreds and 18 fifties. In the recently concluded ODI series in Australia, Rahul scored 49 runs in two innings at an average of 24.50. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)