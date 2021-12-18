New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): KL Rahul will don the vice-captaincy hat for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma would have been the vice-captain, but a hamstring injury ruled him out of the series and hence Rahul would act as deputy to Virat Kohli.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Rahul would indeed be the vice-captain for Tests against South Africa.

"Yes, with Rohit missing, KL Rahul would be the vice-captain," the source said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday had confirmed that Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring issue.

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday," the BCCI stated in an official release.

"He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," it added. (ANI)

