Ravichandran Ashwin who plied his trade for Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021 is wanting to be signed by MS Dhoni's franchise Chennai Super Kings. While speaking on s40 Shades with Ash on YouTube, the former DC star spoke about his profound love for MS Dhoni and of course his franchise CSK. While speaking about his love for the franchise, Ashwin also called CSK his, "home". Ashwin also had a clear message for MS Dhoni's CSK and opined that the franchise is very close to his heart. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Rules, Retained Players List, Date and Deadlines: Check Out Retention Policy for Indian Premier League Franchises.

However, Ashwin also admitted that he is well aware of the fact that the auction can be quite tricky given the fact that there will be 10 teams that will be participating in IPL 2022. While speaking about Chennai Super Kings, he said the franchise is a school. "That is where I joined Pre KG, LKG, UKG, primary school, then I did my middle school, and then starting high school and completing 10th standard board exams, I moved to a different school. I did my 11th and 12th a couple of, a couple of years, outside. Then I did a couple of years of Junior College. But after completing everything, obviously one has to come home right? So even I would love to come back home, but it all depends on the auction dynamics." he said.

Ashwin had earlier played for Punjab Kings as well. The IPL 2022 auction is expected to happen in January and auction rules have also changed as they could only retain four players on each side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2021 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).