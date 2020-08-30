London [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is very pleased with the performance of Takumi Minamino in the FA Community Shield against Arsenal.

Liverpool lost the FA Community Shield against Arsenal 4-5 on penalties. The normal 90 minutes action had ended in 1-1 draw and as a result, the match progressed to the penalty shootout.

Also Read | Premier League Transfer Update: Tottenham Hotspur Sign Wolves Defender Matt Doherty on Four-Year Deal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had scored the first goal for Arsenal in the 12th minute, however, Liverpool got the equaliser in the 73rd minute, owing to Minamino.

"It was big for him and big for us because it was the only thing he lacked since he is with us. He didn't score a goal before, but had situations and was close in plenty of moments. That helped of course. The shape he is in is obviously good, I think everybody could see when he came on," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin Will Add Great Depth to Delhi Capitals Squad, Says Shreyas Iyer.

"Then, the goal is more or less the logical step after performing on the level he performs now, especially in the pre-season. I am very pleased for him; it was very important for us to stay in the game and for him, just to make this first important step. He can have an impact, that's why we signed him. That's easily said. I don't want to put, after one or two really good performances in the pre-season, massive pressure on his shoulders that there's absolutely no need for," he added.

FA Community Shield is an annual football match played between the winners of the previous season's Premier League winner and the previous season's FA Cup winners.

Liverpool had won the 2019-20 Premier League title while Arsenal had won the FA Cup after defeating Chelsea in the finals.

Now, Liverpool and Arsenal will be seen in action in the Premier League.

Arsenal will take on Fulham while Liverpool will face Leeds United in their opening matches of the Premier League 2020-21 season on September 12. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)