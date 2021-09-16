Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) A relay race from Kolkata to Gangtok covering a distance of 685 kilometres in approximately 60 hours was flagged off here on Thursday.

Eleven experienced runners from across the country have come together to be part of this non-stop day and night race titled 'Kolkata Gangtok Chase', according to a media statement.

Each runner on an average would cover 62 kilometres approximately and would follow the route of Krishnanagar, Berhampore, Malda, Raiganj, Islampur and Siliguri before finishing off at Gangtok.

A brainchild of 'Tutopia Learning' app, the race hopes to promote health, fitness, mass education and the spirit of adventure.

"The idea is to be healthy which is more relevant during COVID-19 times,” said Subrata Roy director, Tutopia Learning app.

