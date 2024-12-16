Kerala Blasters decide to part ways with head coach Mikael Stahre just six months into the 2024-25 season. The Blasters played a total of 16 matches under the Swedish tactician, managing only five wins while suffering eight defeats. The latest defeat in the ISL 2024-25 against Mohun Bagan Super Giant despite having a lead of 2-1 at one point of time acted as the final blow. In the interim, Reserve Team Head Coach and Head of Youth Development Tomasz Tchórz, along with assistant coach TG Purushothaman, will take charge of the First Team until a new head coach is appointed. ISL 2024–25: Late Alberto Rodriguez Strike Helps Mohun Bagan Super Giant Clinch 3–2 Win Over Kerala Blasters FC.

Kerala Blasters Sack Head Coach Mikael Stahre

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)