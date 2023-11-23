Doha, Nov 23 (PTI) An unbeaten Sourav Kothari didn't lose a single game in his group matches to qualify as the top seed for the semifinal of the IBSF World Billiards Championship (point-format) here on Thursday.

Former world champion Kothari defeated Mohammad Mubeen of Sri Lanka 3-0, Akhilesh Mohan of France 3-0 and teammate Brijesh Damani by identical margin in his group matches.

Fresh from bagging his 26th world title, Pankaj Advani qualified as the second seed.

Pankaj too won all his group matches but Kothari's better frame average in the group stages earned him the top billing.

