Hubballi (Karnataka), Jan 5 (PTI) Pacer Vasuki Koushik's seven-wicket haul and an unbeaten fifty by Devdutt Padikkal helped Karnataka gain complete command over Punjab on the first day of their Group C Ranji Trophy match here Friday.

Koushik made good use of the conditions to grab seven for 41 that helped Karnataka bundle out Punjab for a paltry 152 for in their first innings.

In reply, the hosts reached 142 for 3 at close as Padikkal made an unbeaten 80 in as many balls with 14 hits to the fence.

Padikkal added 76 runs for the second wicket with opener Ravikumar Samarth.

For Punjab, Nehal Wadhera offered a semblance of fight with 44 off 79 balls with seven fours.

TN in control

=========

At Valsad, pacers M Mohammed (5/44) and Sandeep Warrier (4/57) took nine wickets among them as Tamil Nadu skittled Gujarat for an under-par 236 in their first innings.

Umang Kumar top-scored for Gujarat with 76 off 110 balls and he received good backing from Manan Hingrajia (65, 159 balls).

But none of the batters could convert the starts. Tamil Nadu are yet to start their first innings.

Yuvraj powers Railways

================

Pacer Yuvraj Singh grabbed five for 10 from 11.3 overs as Railways shot out Chandigarh for a meagre 96 and then reached 73 for no loss at close in the first innings as bad light often played a spoilsport.

Paul shines for Tripura

===============

At Agartala, Sridam Paul made 112 off 162 balls and veteran batter Ganesh Satish chipped in with an unbeaten 59 off 129 balls as Tripura reached a satisfactory 261 for 4 against Goa in their first innings at close.

Brief scores:

At Hubballi: Punjab 152 all out in 46.5 overs (Nehal Wadhera 44, Mayank Markande 26 not out; Vasuki Koushik 7/41) vs Karnataka 142 for 3 in 33 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 80 not out, R Samarth 38).

At Valsad: Gujarat 236 all out in 72.3 overs (Umang Kumar 76, Manan Hingrajia 65; M Mohammed 5/44, Sandeep Warrier 4/57) vs Tamil Nadu.

At Chandigarh: Chandigarh 96 all out in 38.3 overs (Yuvraj Singh 5/10) vs Railways 73 for no loss in 16 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 45 not out, Vivek Singh 28 not out).

At Agartala: Tripura 261 for 4 in 74 overs (Sridam Paul 112, Ganesh Satish 59 not out, Sudip Chatterjee 42; Lakshay Garg 2/48).

