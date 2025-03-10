Jaipur/New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Actors Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Kriti Sanon, and Ajay Devgn were among several personalities from the film industry who hailed Team India for winning the ICC Champions Trophy in a closely-fought final against New Zealand on Sunday.

The Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma, defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final of Champions Trophy in Dubai, while chasing 252 runs.

It's a moment of "double celebration", said Sanon, who was speaking to reporters on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur.

"Very, very proud. So happy. We're not only celebrating the 25 years of IIFA tonight but more than that we're celebrating India's victory," she said.

Ali-Richa, who walked the green carpet together, sent their best wishes to the entire team.

"Just happy. We have won Champions Trophy after 10 years. It was a lot of fun. Everyone played well, Rohit, Rahul, Hardik, everyone so played well," he said.

"We love you, Team India. I don't know how you keep playing without any rest. It's incredible," added Richa.

Actor Shahid Kapoor said he was watching the match while preparing for his performance at the IIFA Awards 2025.

"Many congratulations to the team. We are all so proud and happy," he added.

Actor-director Kunal Kemmu, who is also at the awards gala, said he watched the match while he was stuck in traffic.

"I heard all of you scream and I said India has won! They have been at it for the last few month. It's an amazing squad. I'm so happy and proud," Kemmu said.

On social media, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn shared a popular clip of his actor-wife Kajol from the 2001 film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" in which her character Anjali breaks into a dance to celebrate India's victory in a cricket match.

"Humare ghar mein aaj bhi yahi maahol hai… Congratulations Team India!!!" Devgn wrote on X.

"RRR" star Ram Charan said: "What a match! Congratulations to our champions on bringing home the win!"

Actor Suniel Shetty was all praise for his son-in-law KL Rahul, who contributed 34 runs (not out) with the bat in today's match.

"INDIA'S WISH !!!! Rahul's COMMAND ……" Shetty wrote alongside a photo of Rahul on X.

Lyricist-writer Varun Grover said: "Fuss-free victory, much like KL Rahul's temperament, Virat Kohli's talent, and Rohit Sharma's audacity. Congratulations Indian men's cricket team. #ChampionsTrophy2025"

"Champions Trophy is ours! An unforgettable performance by our boys in blue! Time to celebrate this well-earned victory. The nation is proud of you!" added Malayalam cinema star Mohanlal.

