The India national cricket team thrashed the New Zealand national cricket team by four wickets in the grand finale of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Rohit Sharma became the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC tournaments. The Indian cricket team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. Veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma won his second ICC title as an Indian captain. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the ICC Champions Trophy after the 2013 edition. Indian Captain Rohit Sharma was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning half-century. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra was named Player of the Tournament. Rohit Sharma Shuts Down Retirement Talks After India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says 'I'm Not Going To Retire From This Format' (Watch Video).

The Indian national cricket team are the most successful side in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy. The Asian Giants have won a record three titles, the most by any other country. Under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, India was declared joint winners alongside the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the 2002 edition. The MS Dhoni-led side won the Champions Trophy 2013 edition by defeating host England in a thrilling grand finale in Birmingham. Rohit Sharma became the third Indian captain to win the elusive title. The Australia national cricket team are the second most successful side. Australia has won two Champions Trophy editions. Here is a list of winners of the ICC Champions Trophy from the inaugural edition. Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Indian Captain To Win Multiple ICC Titles, Achieves Feat by Clinching Champions Trophy 2025.

ICC Champions Trophy Winners List

Year Winner Runners-Up Host Nations 1998 South Africa West Indies Bangladesh 2000 New Zealand India Kenya 2002 Sri Lanka and India None Sri Lanka 2004 West Indies England England 2006 Australia West Indies India 2009 Australia New Zealand South Africa 2013 India England England and Wales 2017 Pakistan India England and Wales 2025 India New Zealand Pakistan

The India national cricket team showcased their class in all three departments during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Rohit Sharma-led side remained unbeaten and fittingly ended their superb campaign on a dream note by lifting the prestigious trophy. The host Pakistan national cricket team were eliminated from the group stages in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Green Shirts finished last in their Group A standings.

