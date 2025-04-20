Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 20 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya has continued his solid run in the ongoing Indian Premier League matches outside the home venue of his team.

During the clash against PBKS at Mullanpur Stadium, a return clash after a five-wicket loss at home in a low-scoring, rain-affected clash, Krunal broke the back of Punjab's batting by giving away just 25 runs and picking up two wickets. He got the wickets of both openers, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.

Also Read | KKR vs GT IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens.

In the away clashes in this IPL, Krunal has picked 3/29 in four overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), 0/26 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), delivered a brilliant 4/45 spell against Mumbai Indians (MI) and conceded just 29 runs for a wicket in four overs against Rajasthan Royals. Now with figures of 2/25 against PBKS, Krunal has taken 10 wickets in 18 overs away from home, at an economy rate of 8.55.

However, at the home venue of M Chinnaswamy Stadium, he has fallen flat, going wicketless in six overs and conceding runs at an economy rate of 10.50.

Also Read | KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 39.

In the coming days, as RCB are left with four home fixtures, Krunal will have to rediscover his mojo in Bengaluru if the bowling unit has to deliver fully at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. After openers Priyansh Arya (22 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) and Prabhsimran Singh (33 in 17 balls, with five fours and a six) delivered a fine 42-run stand, they just could not recapture their hold in the match once again as spinners Krunal (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) dominated the batting. A 43-run stand between Marco Jansen (25* in 20 balls, with two sixes) and Shashank Singh (31* in 33 balls, with a four) took PBKS to a modest 157/6 in their 20 overs.

RCB needs to chase 158 to get fifth win of the tournament. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)