Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) meet in match 39 of IPL 2025. Both teams have had contrasting results heading into the KKR vs GT match. KKR, the defending champions, have looked pretty lacklustre this season. With four losses in seven matches, they sit sixth on the IPL 2025 points table and another defeat will surely make it tougher for them to qualify for the playoffs. Ajinkya Rahane and his men were left absolutely stunned by Punjab Kings in their last match in IPL 2025, where the three-time champions failed to chase down a target of 112. Despite being 62/3 at one stage, a batting collapse saw the Kolkata Knight Riders being bowled out for 95 in what was a very forgettable performance. KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans.

It would not be easy, but Ajinkya Rahane and his men will look to put behind that shocking performance with the bat in hand and bounce back strong and hard in IPL 2025. But they will come up against an in-form team in the Gujarat Titans. After suffering a loss to start with, the Gujarat Titans have shown why they can be considered an early contender for the IPL 2025 title. With five wins in seven matches, Shubman Gill and co sit right at the top of the IPL 2025 points table and they will start as favourites in this clash. Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals at home in their last outing and would look to continue that good form. Abhishek Nayar Returns to Kolkata Knight Riders, Former India Assistant Coach Rejoins KKR for Remainder of IPL 2025.

KKR vs GT Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans have faced each other a total of four times in the IPL so far. Out of these, Gujarat Titans have won two matches while KKR have come out on top, just once, which was the game where Rinku Singh had famously hit five sixes in the last over for victory.

KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Key Players

Jos Buttler Ajinkya Rahane Shubman Gill Varun Chakaravarthy Mohammed Siraj Sunil Narine

KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Key Battles

The KKR vs GT IPL 2025 clash offers fans the opportunity to witness some fascinating key player battles. How Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan and also Shubman Gill fare against Varun Chakaravarthy may have an impact on this game. Also, it will be interesting to see how Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh perform against Gujarat Titans' pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, which can impact the outcome. Sunil Narine, Andre Russell's Bats Checked by Umpire Through Gauge Test; Asked to Change After Failing To Meet IPL Regulations During PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 21. The KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the KKR vs GT live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. There's also an online viewing option for the KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match. The KKR vs GT IPL 2025 live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. However, fans will need a subscription to watch KKR vs GT IPL 2025 live streaming on JioHotstar. IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane Banking on KKR To Turn Things Around After 16-Run Loss Against Punjab Kings, Says ‘All Players Are Confident and Experienced To Handle Any Situation’.

KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Impact Players

Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Vaibhav Arora are expected to be the Impact Player options for Kolkata Knight Riders. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are likely to have Sherfane Rutherford and Ishant Sharma as Impact Player choices.

