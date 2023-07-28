Bridgetown [Barbados], July 28 (ANI): India recorded a five-wicket win over the West Indies in the opening ODI at Bridgetown on Thursday with the spinners leading the charge.

Both the left-arm spinners – Kuldeep Yadav (4/6 and the man-of-the-match) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) – put up impressive performances to ensure that India were left chasing only 115 for victory. The visitors surpassed this target in 22.5 overs with opener Ishan Kishan scoring 52 off 46 balls laced with seven boundaries and a six.

Also Read | IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head-to-Head and More You Need to Know About India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Barbados.

Speaking about Yadav’s performance, India cricketer Hanuma Vihari, said: “He has worked a lot on his bowling. When he began playing international cricket, initially, he was a lot slower through the air. He didn’t have that zip. He has worked on his bowling with the bowling coach and it has helped him a lot. You can see the result with his action in white ball cricket. As Abhinav (Mukund) mentioned, in IPL we have seen him succeeding in the last couple of years because he has got that pace in his bowling which comes down to his bowling run-up in which he has done a good job.”

Vihari felt Yadav’s form augurs well for India in the run-up to the World Cup. “Kuldeep Yadav being in form is a big advantage for Team India going into the World Cup. As Abhinav mentioned, for foreign batters, especially the left-hand batters, it will be a huge task facing him.”

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today in Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

So, how can batsmen overcome the challenges that Yadav poses? Another India cricketer Abhinav Mukund explained: “It is the googly that you need to read first. And, then you need to ensure you get your pads out of the way. You need to be very decisive in your footwork and you need to play him down the ground. Once you start picking him, things get much easier. I think West Indies have been quite poor against spin.” (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)