Paris [France], November 3 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will not take part in the club's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig due to a "hamstring problem".

The French club added that the player's situation will be reassessed in 48 hours.

"Kylian Mbappe: after going off during the game against Nantes with a right hamstring problem, he's not available for the trip to Germany and the situation will be reassessed in 48 hours," the club said in a statement.

During the Ligue 1 match against Nantes, Mbappe had successfully converted a penalty as PSG registered a 3-0 win over their opponents.

PSG are scheduled to take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League on November 5. (ANI)

