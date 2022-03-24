Madrid [Spain], March 24 (ANI): Real Sociedad's midfielder Rafael Alcantara shared his thoughts on the Spanish team and returning to La Liga after spending some years with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Alcantara also said that after spending some years abroad he is pleased to be back in La Liga and added that he i`s determined to help his team.

"I am happy, I feel I can really contribute, determined to help the team. At all times in my life weather things have gone well or bad, I always try to learn. It is healthy attitude. I have learnt a lot from tough and challenging situations, making me a better person," said Alcantara.

Speaking about his current state of form and the Real Sociedad team, former FC Barcelona player said: "What surprised me the most is the great atmosphere in the changing room. We are like a family here everyone is a friend and brother. It's great to be at a club like this."

"There are many players that come from here, they are dedicated to the team and when the team looses, they really bear the sufferings," he added.

Talking about adapting the city of San Sebastian, Alcantara added, "There'd be some interest for a while, but things got serious in November when they told me they were interested. I was very pleased; I knew the club and I really like the idea of returning to Spain."

"The last six months Paris had been difficult. I was keen to come to Spain. This city is very different from Paris it is small and easy going. Everything you want is 10 minutes away. It is easier. It's not the same as Vigo. But coming to a city where it rains its green and charming. I am very happy to be here," he added. (ANI)

