Silvis (US), Jun 30 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will be eyeing a dream ticket to The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews when he tees off at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois this week.

Lahiri, who had turned 35 on Wednesday, has missed the last three cuts.

Also Read | Jofra Archer Aiming To Return in September, Says T20 World Cup Dream Is On.

The John Deere Classic will be the second outing for Lahiri in two weeks. He last played at the Travelers. The Indian will next travel to Scotland for the Scottish Open.

Also Read | Birendra Lakra, Olympian Hockey Star, Accused of Playing a Role in the Death of His Friend Anand Tappo.

This week Lahiri will have the company of fellow senior pro from India Arjun Atwal, who is also in the field.

Lahiri has played the Open six times, including the 2015 Open at St Andrews. His maiden appearance at the Open was in 2012, the year in which he had a magical hole-in-one with his family in attendance. His last appearance was in 2018.

"That's (playing the Open) definitely a huge motivation to be here," said Lahiri about the three Open Championship spots available at this week's PGA TOUR stop.

"This (John Deere Classic) is a great event no doubt but that (Open spots) makes it much more rewarding."

Lahiri enjoyed a T-31 finish in his Open debut in 2012 at Lytham St Annes and he was T-30 at St Andrews in 2015.

"I had a really good chance of finishing in the top-10 at St Andrews. I had a couple of bad holes coming home on Sunday. I certainly have fond memories of the time I was there. It's St Andrews, it's the home of golf. You dream about playing golf at St Andrews and it'll be special to go back again," he said.

Lahiri, who finished runners-up at THE PLAYERS Championship in March to earn a career high USD 2.18 million, enters the week ranked 62nd on the FedExCup standings and with the Playoffs looming, he will be looking to build momentum towards the business end of the season.

Aside from the FedExCup, which is the TOUR's ultimate prize, the Presidents Cup qualifying will also conclude at the BMW Championship, the second event of the Playoffs.

Lahiri, who featured in the 2015 and 2017 Presidents Cup, is currently 15th on the International Team standings with the top-8 earning automatic selection.

"This is my third time here and it's a great event. It's fantastic for the community here and has a good history. It's a unique track and it's in the best shape I've seen. If it rains or the winds die down, then it gets a little easier. You've got to make as many birdies as you can," he said.

"I love this weather, I like it when it's warm and sweaty. I feel really comfortable. I've gotten used to these grasses here and I think it's a really good layout and it fits my eye. There's a lot of shape and a lot of stuff to aim at. These are the types of things which I enjoy."

Lahiri is also scheduled to compete in the Genesis Scottish Open next week, an event co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour as part of a strategic alliance, and has attracted a stellar line-up of global stars.

"I've not been playing that much in the last couple of months," said Lahiri, who welcomed the arrival of his son in May.

"Now that we're heading into the final stretch, I love playing weeks and weeks in a row. This is my second week now and then I'll play in Scotland. I'm trying to build the rhythm, get the momentum going and roll into the Playoffs and play some of my best golf."

Compatriot Atwal, Korea's Sung Kang and Seung Yul Noh, Japan's Satoshi Kodaira and Chinese Taipei's CT Pan are among the other Asian golfers in this week's field.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)