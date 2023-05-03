California [United States of America], May 3, (ANI): Los Angeles Lakers win game 1 of the Western Conference Semi-Final by defeating Golden State Warriors by 117-112.

The match was held at Chase Center, California which is the home stadium of the Golden State Warriors.

The first quarter of the game saw both teams fight head-to-head. The score at the end of the first quarter was 31-29. Warriors were leading at the end of the first quarter by two points.

In the second quarter of the game, Darvin Ham's side bounced back and took the lead. The score at the end of the second quarter was 36-33, as the Lakers took the lead.

The match was completely turned on its head in the third quarter of the game as Lebron James and his side started to dominate their opponents. At the end of the third quarter Lakers scored 31 points whereas, the Warriors only managed to get 24 points on the board.

After the end of the third quarter, it looked like the Lakers will easily win against the Warriors.

But in the fourth quarter, things didn't turn out as it was planned. Steve Kerr's side gave a tough time to the Lakers team and made them work hard to get a win.

In the last quarter of the game, Golden State Warriors put on a show, they scored 24 points and held Lebron James and his side at just 21 points.

The Lakers player were on fire. Anthony Davis shocked everyone with his brilliant performance. He accumulated 30 points, got 23 rebounds and gave 5 assists. His counterpart Lebron James managed to get 19 points scored and got 10 rebounds.

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry scored 27 points and got 6 rebounds and 2 assists. His teammate Klay Thompson was also good. He netted 25 points and got 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

The second game of the 7-match series between Lakers and Warriors will be held on May 5. (ANI)

