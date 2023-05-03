Pakistan and New Zealand meet in the third One-Day International (ODI) of the five-match series. Pakistan lead the series 2-0 having won the first two matches comprehensively. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 live streaming online and live telecast in India then scroll down for all the information. Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Moves Supreme Court Seeking Removal of Stay Order On Indian Cricketer's Arrest Warrant.

With an aim to seal the series, Pakistan will be looking to dominate the proceedings against Kiwis. After Rawalpindi, the action shifts to Karachi. The Green Shirts chased down a massive target in the last ODI and will be confident going into this fixture. For New Zealand it is a must-win fixture as defeat would result in series loss.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 3rd ODI of the five-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi on May 03. The PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI match will commence at 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL Cricketers Not Paid ' Fairly and Proportionately', Global Cricketers' Players Union Raises Concern.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 in India and will provide the live telecast of the PAK vs NZ matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch this match on PTV Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2023?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of the PAK vs NZ ODI series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2023 online. Jio users can watch PAK vs NZ free live streaming online on JioTV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2023 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).