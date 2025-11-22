Sydney [Australia], November 22 (ANI): India's Lakshya Sen stormed into the finals of the ongoing Australian Open 2025 badminton tournament in Sydney on Saturday.

Lakshya, who is ranked 14th in men's singles badminton rankings, overcame the challenge of Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Free Live Streaming Online, T20I Tri-Series 2025: How To Watch PAK vs SL Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

The Indian shuttler saved three match points to beat world No. 6 17-21, 24-22, 21-16 in a thrilling 86-minute semi-final clash at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.

Overall, this was Lakshya's fourth men's singles victory over Chou Tien Chen in eight meetings.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding: Palak Muchhal Posts Beautiful Haldi Moments of Brother Before His Wedding to Indian Cricketer.

Interestingly, the star Indian shuttler defeated his counterpart earlier this year at the Hong Kong Open. Sen edged 23-21, 22-20 in a tight semi-final.

Chou Tien, the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist , took early control in the game. The World No. 6 raced to a 4-0 lead in the opening game and Lakshya lost the set 17-21.

Lakshya tightened up in the second match. Tien Chen, who took a 7-4 lead, saw the Indian shuttler bouncing back and levelling the score 12-12.

Sen overtuned a 14-17 deficit to lead 20-18. However, the second game dragged into a decider when Sen saved three match points and took it 24-22.

With momentum on his side, the Indian shuttler dominated the third game and never lost his grip to close out a commanding finish to reach his second final of the ongoing BWF 2025 world tour.

Lakshya is now the only Indian shuttler left in the draw. The World No. 14 defeated his fellow Indian badminton player Ayush Shetty in the quarter-finals.

Lakshya will either play Chinese Taipei's world No.12 Chun Yi Lin or 26th-ranked Japanese Yushi Tanaka in the Australian Open 2025 final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy suffered a defeat in their men's doubles quarter-final match on Friday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)