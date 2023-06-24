Montreal [Canada], June 24 (ANI): Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team driver Fernando Alonso heaped praise on teammate Lance Stroll.

According to the official website of Formula 1, in a recent interview, Fernando Alonso praised his teammate saying, "I think Lance is showing the speed in the car."

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah’s Comeback Planned By Team Management, Set to Return To Action During India vs Ireland T20I Series: Report.

In the pre-season, Lance Stroll fractured his wrist in a cycling accident, which later affected his races. Stroll failed to reach his true potential because of his injuries.

Fernando Alonso has taken six podiums and 117 points this year, compared to Stroll's 37 points and a best finish of P4.

Also Read | Kuwait Beat Pakistan 4-0 to Virtually Seal Semifinal Spot in SAFF Championships 2023.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Alonso said, "I think Lance is showing the speed in the car, the commitment. We saw at the beginning of the year as well, racing with a broken hand and things like that; you only see this when you really have passion for something that you're doing."

He added, "I know Lance from 2012 - actually, I met him here in Montreal in one of the Ferrari events when he was in the Ferrari Driver Academy," said Alonso, who took P2 in Montreal as Stroll recovered from P16 to P9 at the flag."

The two-time world champion said, "I think we saw many times in the past sparks of Lance, in wet qualifying, in races, at the starts, Lap 1 performance, these kinds of things that are outstanding, and then, some other weekends that the result was not coming, or you get in a bad loop in qualifying, so something like that, and then the weekend is a little bit compromised."

Further, as per the official website of Formula 1, Alonso stated, "I think, for Lance, the most important thing now is to get the consistency, weekend after weekend. That consistency is going to be the next step in his career, to be constantly fighting for the top five and then at the end of the year, you see the amount of points that you gain when you get all the weekends right."

"With the motivation, the commitment that he has, and the team that Aston Martin is building now, I think it's a matter of time that this will come," he signed off saying. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)