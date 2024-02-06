Canberra [Australia], February 6 (ANI): Australia seamer Lance Morris suffered a left side strain during the third ODI against West Indies due to which he is doubtful for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Australia bundled out West Indies for a mere score of 86 runs. The pacer snapped two wickets in his spell of 4.3 overs, including one maiden, conceding just 13 runs.

Cricket Australia announced soon after Morris's injury that a scan will be performed to determine the full extent of the injury.

Australia skipper Steve Smith asserted that the scans will be held in the next 12-24 hours to know whether Morris's injury is serious or not.

"He (Morris) just said he had a bit of pain in the side and was struggling a bit, so he'll get a scan in the next 12 to 24 hours and we'll know more then. He was probably a little bit nervous the other day making his debut, but he was starting to get some nice rhythm," Smith said after the match.

The 34-year-old further stated that it's great to see him play in international cricket.

"He's been great around the group, for over a year now he's been there or thereabouts and it's great to see him get a couple of games in," the right-hand batter added.

Coming to the match, while chasing a small target of 87 runs, Australian openers, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Josh Inglis started off the innings with an aggressive mindset and scored a magnificent partnership of 67 runs off just 27 balls before the former fell to Alzarri Joseph after playing a marvellous knock of 41 runs from just 18 balls which were laced by five fours and three sixes.

Inglis on the other hand played an unbeaten knock of 35 runs from 16 balls which included four boundaries and a six. The game was finished inside seven overs.

For the Carribeans, one wicket each was taken by Joseph [3-0-30-1] and Oshane Thomas [0.5-0-7-1] in their respective spells. (ANI)

