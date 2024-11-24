By Diptayan Hazra

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Lasha Shavdatuashvili, the renowned Georgian judoka, expressed satisfaction on his illustrious Olympic journey, and said that success should help in starting a new chapter and motivating oneself for further achievements.

Speaking to ANI, Shavdatuashvili said, "I am very happy that I have been able to participate in the Olympics."

When asked about his mental preparation for high-stakes competitions and advice for aspiring athletes seeking similar consistency, he shared profound insights. "When you achieve success in your life, you start a new chapter. This success should be used to motivate yourself for future achievements. This is the main motivation to continue thriving."

Emphasizing the importance of passion and hard work, he added, "The main message is they must love what they do. Everyone can achieve success if they work hard."

Shavdatuashvili has been a true testament of dedication and skill towards the sport. His career is highlighted by his impressive Olympic achievements, as he won medals at three consecutive Olympic Games -- a gold medal in the 66 kg category at the 2012 London Olympics, a Bronze Medal in the 73 kg category at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and a silver medal in the 73 kg category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Beyond his Olympic success, Shavdatuashvili has also excelled in the World Championships and European Championships, further solidifying his position as one of the top judoka in the world. His dynamic style, coupled with his technical prowess, has made him a formidable opponent for any competitor.

Shavdatuashvili also touched on the potential of Judo in India, highlighting the role of the International Judo Federation.

"The International Judo Federation has programs which are extremely successful. If Indian sportsmen participate in these campaigns or competitions, they will gain enough experience to progress further in Judo," he further said.

He expressed optimism about the future of Indian Judo, "As far as I know, 10 Indian Judo players will start practicing soon, and we are very happy. We wish them success. The Georgian team consists of very good sportsmen, and with their collaboration with the board, I believe Indian sportsmen will achieve great success in Judo." (ANI)

