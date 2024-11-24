Rajasthan Royals (RR) are the champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2008 edition. Unfortunately, the Rajasthan-based franchise didn't get their hands on the elusive title after winning the inaugural edition of the IPL. For the IPL 2025 edition, star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will continue to lead the Rajasthan franchise. Under Samson's leadership, RR reached the playoffs of the IPL 2024 season. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates.

The Rajasthan Royals have had some good performances in the past few seasons but they have not been able to go all the way and win the IPL for a second time. Rajasthan Royals do not have any Right to Match (RTM) cards left for the IPL 2025 mega auction after they retained Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma. They have a purse of Rs 41 crore heading into the IPL 2025 mega auction.

RR Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Jofra Archer (12.50 Crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (5.25 Crore).

RR Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma

RR Previous Season Recap: Under Sanju Samson's captaincy, Rajasthan Royals finished in third place in the IPL 2024 edition. RR qualified for the playoffs. RR ended up with 17 points and secured eight wins from 14 league stage matches. Sadly, Rajasthan were eliminated from the tournament after they suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

