The five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the most successful sides alongside Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, the five-time champions welcomed legendary Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayawardene as their new head coach after they parted ways with South Africa's Mark Boucher, following their poor run in the IPL 2024 season. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates.

India cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the Mumbai-based franchise in the upcoming IPL 2025 edition. Under Pandya, Mumbai finished at the bottom of the points table in the 2024 edition.

MI Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Trent Boult (12.50 Crore INR).

MI Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma

MI Previous Season Recap: Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 standings. MI suffered 10 defeats out of 14 they played. However, they won four matches during the league stage.

