Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced that legendary pacer Lasith Malinga has been appointed as the bowling strategy coach for the national team in white-ball format for Australia's tour to the island nation.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Lasith Malinga, the Sri Lankan fast bowling legend and former captain of the ODI and T20I team, as the 'Bowling Strategy Coach' of the National Team for the white ball segment of the Australia Tour of Sri Lanka," said a statement from SLC.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Five Takeaways From 15th Edition of T20 Tournament.

Malinga, during the tour, will support Sri Lanka's bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans.

Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga's vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this all-important series.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Joins Hands With Noida-Based Edtech Startup Classplus.

Lasith Malinga held the same role with the national team when the team toured Australia in February this year for a white ball series.

Malinga has been taking some roles in bowling coaching department as of lately. Besides this, he was also the fast bowling coach for the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, who finished as runners-up in the recently concluded IPL 2022. He has become a really sought-after guide to youngsters due to his excellence in pace bowling.

Sri Lanka's 2014 T20 World Cup-winning captain Lasith Malinga had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last year.

Known for his toe-crushing yorkers, Malinga has taken 4 wickets off 4 consecutive balls twice in international cricket.

The Sri Lanka pacer played 30 Test matches, 226 ODIs and 84 T20Is, taking 546 wickets. He has taken 338 wickets in ODIs, 101 scalps in Tests and 107 in T20Is.

Malinga made his Test debut against Australia in July 2004. 16 days after his Test debut, Malinga played his first match in ODI cricket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)