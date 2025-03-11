Barcelona, Mar 11 (AP) Christian Stuani's late penalty gave Girona a 1-1 draw at Espanyol in La Liga on Monday.

The 38-year-old Uruguayan scored with three minutes remaining to rob Espanyol of a vital three points in its fight to avoid the drop.

The Barcelona-based side was 15th in the 20-team table, only two points clear of the relegation zone. Girona was 13th, five points above it.

Stuani's goal was also a blow to Espanyol scorer Jofre Carreras.

Carreras put the home side ahead four minutes into the second half with a spectacular solo effort that will likely be a goal-of-the-season contender. The on-loan winger from Mirandes gathered the ball in his own half and charged forward before rifling a low shot into the net from almost 25 meters out. (AP) AM

