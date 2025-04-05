Genoa (Italy), Apr 5 (AP) A late winner from Alessandro Zanoli gave Genoa a 1-0 win over Udinese in Serie A and extended its unbeaten home run to six games.

After an insipid first half, Zanoli scored in the 77th minute when he pounced on a rebound and shot home from an angle.

But Patrick Vieira's men survived a late scare when Rui Modesto's stoppage-time equalizer was ruled out after a video review.

The win means Udinese has lost three in a row and is only two points ahead of Genoa, which sits two places behind it in 12th spot. (AP)

