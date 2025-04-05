PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In match number 18 of the Indian Premier League 2025 Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR). The PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match takes place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali on April 05. The PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 18.

Table toppers Punjab Kings play their first game at home as they face Rajasthan Royals. With two wins from as many games PBKS will be looking to continue their domination at home. After losing two back to back matches, RR found first win of the season against Chennai Super Kings and now they will be looking to continue the winning momentum. Meanwhile, we have drafted the PBKS vs RR Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. PBKS vs RR IPL 2025, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Sanju Samson (RR), Dhruv Jurel (RR) and Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS).

Batters: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) and Shimron Hetmyer (RR).

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag (RR), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) and Nitish Rana (RR).

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Maheesh Theekshana (RR) and Tushar Deshpande (RR).

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sanju Samson (vc).

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Sanju Samson (RR), Dhruv Jurel (RR), Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Riyan Parag (RR), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR), Nitish Rana (RR), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Maheesh Theekshana (RR) and Tushar Deshpande (RR).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2025 02:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).