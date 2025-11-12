New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has been named as the ICC Women's Player of the Month for October 2025 for her exceptional leadership and outstanding performances with the bat. She was the highest run-getter at the Women's Cricket World Cup.

Wolvaardt played eight ODIs in October at the Women's World Cup, amassing 470 runs at a stunning average of 67.14 and an impressive strike rate of 97.91.

The right-hander said it was an incredible thrill to claim the monthly award for October.

"It's an honour to win this award following the team's World Cup performances in India, as part of a historic event for women's cricket. The tournament featured outstanding matches and remarkable displays, which makes this recognition especially meaningful," she said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"While winning the tournament would have been ideal, we take pride in our victories and the unbreakable spirit we showed, while remaining confident that an ICC World Cup title is within reach," she added.

"I appreciate everyone's support, and I will always strive to make you proud on the field," she noted.

After a shaky start to their World Cup campaign, where South Africa were bowled out for just 69 against England, they bounced back strongly with a win over New Zealand.

The Proteas' true strength was on display in the third game against hosts India, where they produced a remarkable performance to secure a three-wicket victory.

Wolvaardt's composed 70 off 111 balls laid the foundation, followed by Nadine de Klerk's clutch finish that sealed South Africa's second win of the tournament.

The runs kept flowing from the South African captain's bat, with a steady 31 in their next match against Bangladesh, followed by an unbeaten 60* in a 125-run opening stand with Tazmin Brits. A third half-century of the tournament came in the form of a quickfire 90 off 82 balls against Pakistan.

The crowning knock of Wolvaardt's World Cup campaign came in the semi-final against England.

In the crunch encounter against their old foes, Wolvaardt smashed 169 runs in 143 balls, helping South Africa set a whopping target of 320. The target eventually ended up proving too much for England, sealing South Africa's place in their first-ever World Cup final.

In total, Wolvaardt recorded three fifties and a stunning century in October, leading from the front as South Africa booked their place in the World Cup decider.

Wolvaardt's exceptional consistency and match-winning performances saw her rise to the No.1 spot in the ICC Women's Rankings and also earn the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for October 2025. (ANI)

