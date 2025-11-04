New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): After a record breaking Women's World Cup 2025 campaign Laura Wolvaardt has propelled to the No.1 spot in the latest ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, the Proteas skipper overtakes tournament winner Smriti Mandhana in the update, and it took an incredible effort to go to the top, making hundreds in both the Semi-Final and Final of the tournament.

Wolvaardt slammed 571 runs in the Women's CWC, the most in a single edition of the tournament, and the run was rewarded with a two-spot jump to the top spot, and a career-high rating of 814. Mandhana, who held the top spot for the entirety of the World Cup, was also named in the Team of the Tournament and makes way for Wolvaardt at the top to sit in second (811), according to the ICC website.

World Cup Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma cemented her credentials with seven wickets and 82 runs across the Semi-Final and Final at the tournament, moving her a spot up to fourth in the All-Rounder Rankings (392), overtaking Sutherland (388).

Jemimah Rodrigues' match-winning hundred against the Australians in the semi-final in Navi Mumbai made the 25-year-old enter the top ten, while Phoebe Litchfield made a 13-spot jump to a career-high 13th (637) thanks to a century in the same match.

Australia's Ellyse Perry, meanwhile, makes a top-ten move to seventh (669) with a knock of 77, sharing the spot with New Zealand's Sophie Devine, who has announced her retirement from the format.

There was marked movement also in the Bowling Rankings, with South Africa's Marizanne Kapp now the closest to knocking Sophie Ecclestone off top spot, courtesy of her 5/20 against England in the other World Cup semi-final.

Kapp moves two spots to a rating of 712, with Australians Annabel Sutherland (sixth) and Kim Garth (seventh) making one-spot moves in the top 10.

Shree Charani, who claimed three wickets across the two World Cup knockout matches, makes a move of seven spots to 23rd (511). Protea Nadine de Klerk (262) meanwhile moves up two places to 10th courtesy of three wickets in her final two outings at the tournament. (ANI)

