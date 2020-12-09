Leeds, Dec 9 (AP) Leeds center back Robin Koch could miss the next three months after undergoing knee surgery.

The Germany defender has been playing with a knee problem since arriving at the promoted Premier League club in the offseason from Freiburg. He damaged it further in the 3-1 loss at Chelsea on Saturday.

Koch had an operation on Tuesday, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said Thursday.

Koch has broken into the Germany team, starting its last three games.

Leeds plays at home against West Ham in the Premier League on Friday. (AP)

