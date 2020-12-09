Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been arch-rivals since the time the two started their football careers. Now, last night Juventus faced Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League 2020-21 at the Camp Nou. All eyes were on Messi and Ronaldo who were playing against each other after quite a long time. Ahead of the game, CR7 and Messi hugged each other. The video of the two football stalwarts hugging each other went viral on social media. Post this, CR7’s team had the last laugh and as they won the match 3-0 and are leading the Group G. Now after the match Ronaldo once again opened up about the rivalry between the two players. Juventus Pulls Out an Old Tweet of Barcelona Talking About the GOAT, Ends Up Having The Last Laugh After Bianconeri’s 3-0 Win Against Catalan Giants.

Talking about the match, Barcelona had 60 per cent of ball possession and the remaining 40 was with Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace and Weston McKinnie also joined the party with a goal. Ronaldo converted a couple of penalties into goals. Now, let's have a look at the video where CR7 and Ronaldo are hugging each other.

Nothing but respect ❤️ Messi 🤝 Ronaldo 📺 BT Sport ESPN HD pic.twitter.com/Qo1KUQKZ7Q — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2020

After the match, they Cristiano Ronaldo said that he has a cordial relationship with Messi. He was also asked if Messi had declined and here's what CR7 had to say. "Messi is the same as ever [on the pitch]. Barcelona are in a difficult moment, but they are still Barca. I am sure they will come out of it. All teams have bad runs, but Barcelona are a very good team," said CR7. He was also asked to weigh in with the debate between Messi and Ronaldo and the Portugal star said, "GOAT? I'm not going into that. We won and I'm very happy.” Juventus has now topped the Group G points table and advanced in the Round of 16.

