Leipzig (Germany), Jun 15 (AP) Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been fined 30,000 euros ($32,600) for posing with a flare to celebrate winning the German Cup, the German soccer federation said Thursday.

Szoboszlai held the flare aloft in front of the Leipzig fan sector following the 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final on June 3. The sports court of the federation ruled the incident amounted to “unsporting behavior.”

The Hungarian winger had scored Leipzig's second goal as his team retained the title.

The use of pyrotechnics “poses considerable risks” for people in the stadium, the federation said. It added that Szoboszlai and Leipzig have both accepted the ruling. (AP) AM

