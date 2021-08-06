Barcelona [Spain], August 6 (ANI): In what comes as one of the biggest news in the football world, Lionel Messi will be leaving FC Barcelona. As per the club, the reason behind the exit is the financial and structural obstacles.

Despite Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract on Thursday, this cannot happen because of Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration as per the club statement.

Also Read | Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Golf Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3 Coverage.

As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled, the statement further said.

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life," it said as per fcbarcelona.com.

Also Read | Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for August 6: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details for Day 14.

Earlier it was reported Messi was all set to sign a new five-year contract with Spanish club Barcelona. Along with signing a new deal, Messi woulf also be taking a 50 per cent wage cut, Goal.com had reported.

The report had said Messi agreed to take a cut on his yearly earnings in order to re-sign for Barcelona, and the club would make a formal announcement in the coming weeks.

Messi has spent his entire career with Barcelona after signing on with the club in 2004. His contract expired in June this year, but he is was set to sign a new deal with the Catalan side.

The striker earned EUR550 million (£468m/$650m) over the course of his last five-year contract at Camp Nou, which equates to around EUR75m (£64m/$89m) per season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)