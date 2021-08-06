The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will have an action-packed day for India on August 6, 2021. In this article, we shall have a look at the full schedule, live streaming and online telecast details of the events. But before that, let's have a look at how day 13 panned out for the India team. So the day 13 began some good news for the Hockey team as the Men's team won the bronze medal after winning 5-4 against Germany at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The team won a medal after 41 years. 2020 Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 13: Look Back at Major Headlines, Match Results, Updated Medals Tally.

However, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was ousted from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and will be returning home empty-handed without a medal. Nonetheless, we had Ravi Kumar Dahiya who brought us smiles despite being on the losing side against Zaur Uguev. He lost the match 4-7 and clinched the silver medal. Post this, Deepak Punia suffered a defeat against Myles Amine. The Indian wrestler lost the match 4-2 after being in the lead with only a minute to go. Now, let's have a look at the schedule for Day 14.

Schedule for Day 14 of Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Date Time (IST) Sport Event Athletes August 6, 2021 02.00 AM Athletics 50 KM Walk Final Gurpreet Singh August 6, 2021 05.29 AM Golf Women’s Round 3 Diksha Dagar August 6, 2021 05.28 AM Golf Women’s Round 3 Aditi Ashok August 6, 2021 07.00 AM Hockey Bronze Medal Match, Women's Hockey team India vs Great Britain August 6, 2021 08.07 AM Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 50 KG 1/8 Qualification Seema Bisla August 6, 2021 08.49 AM Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 65 KG 1/8 Qualification Bajrang Punia August 6, 2021 09.17 AM Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 65 KG 1/8 Qualification Men’s Freestyle 65 KG 1/8 Qualification August 6, 2021 02.52 PM Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 65 KG 1/8 Qualification Men’s Freestyle 65 KG 1/8 Qualification August 6, 2021 03.30 PM Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 50 KG 1/8 Qualification Seema Bisla August 6, 2021 05.07 PM Athletics Men’s 4x400 Relay Round Heat 1 Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Nagathan Pandi, Nirmal Tom Noah, Anas Muhammad Yahyah

Live Streaming Of Team India Events At Tokyo Olympics 2020

Sony Network holds the official rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The matches will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and even Sony SIX SD/HD will live broadcast with English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. SonyLiv will be the app that will bring you the live streaming of the games. Besides it, DD Sports also provides live telecast of sports events featuring India athletes.

