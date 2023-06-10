Paris, Jun 10 (PTI) Top Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar secured a creditable third place in the Paris Diamond League with a jump of 8.09m, his maiden podium finish in the prestigious one-day meeting series.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sreeshankar achieved his best jump of the day in his third attempt on Friday night.

Olympic Champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece and Simon Ehammer (Switzerland) finished ahead of Sreeshankar with jumps of 8.13m and 8.11m respectively.

