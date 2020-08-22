Melbourne [Australia], Aug 22 (ANI): Australia's wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey on Saturday said that he would be looking to know the mindset of Rishabh Pant during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Carey and Pant will be sharing the dressing room for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as the tournament begins from September 19-November 10 in the UAE.

"I suppose, you know, chatting to Rishabh and the way he plays his cricket. Obviously, wicketkeeper-batsman and he's so explosive and dynamic, as a batsman," ESPNCricinfo quoted Carey as saying.

"It will be great to talk to him, he's quite unconventional in some of his cricket shots, it's amazing to see him play, so probably have a good chat about the mindset with him," he added.

Carey was bought for INR 2.4 crore in the IPL players' auction in 2019 and he will now be sharing the dressing room with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, and Pant.

"Yeah, it's really exciting. It will be my first opportunity playing the IPL, so firstly it's just exciting to be a part of that competition, which we all watch and admire around the world in the T20 format," Carey said.

"And then leading into the T20 World Cups in the next couple of years... it's a great opportunity to play against the best in the world, in different conditions as well. All the net sessions we're going to have, we're going to make sure we're playing against the great spinners at Delhi Capitals, and speaking to a lot of those players - Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane and all those senior guys - picking their brains really. Add Ricky Ponting (head coach) in as well, it's a pretty exciting list of players and staff members we've got in Delhi," he added.

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

