CPL T20 2020 Match 7 Live Streaming Online: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will lock horns with St Lucia Zouks in the seventh match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The encounter will be played on August 22 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Both the teams didn’t get off to a sensational start in the tournament and will aim to register an emphatic victory in the upcoming game. The Darren Sammy-led Zouks have won one of the encounters they have played so far while the Patriots lost both the game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, venue and other details of SKN vs SLZ match. SKN vs SLZ Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks.

After losing their first match of the tournament against Jamaica Tallawahs, Zouks made a sensational comeback against defending champions Barbados Tridents by registering a seven-wicket win in a rain-curtailed event. All-rounders Mohammad Nabi and Roston Chase have been their standout performers so far. On the other hand, Patriots put up fights in their previous two games but failed to cross the line. Veteran openers Chris Lynn and Evin Lewis have to put their hands up to defeat Zouks. Now, let’s look at streaming, telecast and other details of the match. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

When and Where is CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match?

The seventh match of CPL T20 between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on August 20, 2020. The match will start at 07:30 pm as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 10:00 am.

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also offer live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

Squads:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Rayad Emrit(c), Dominic Drakes, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(w), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher

