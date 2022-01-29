Panaji (Goa) [India], January 29 (ANI): Derrick Pereira was frustrated following his side's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Friday.

FC Goa started the match in blistering fashion and dominated most in the opening stages but failed to create any clear openings for their forwards. This indecisiveness to play the ball in risky situations was punished in the 49th minute when JFC debutant Daniel Chukwu's shot went in through the hands of Naveen Kumar.

"Absolutely. We did everything. We started well, for the first 15-20 minutes we started well and had some chances. Then they started pressing us and we sustained pressure for the next 15-20 minutes and got back in the second half. We tried our best thing, I think it hit the post thrice. I think the luck this season is not in our favor. So everything doesn't go our way, lots of things, not to discuss here. But yeah, we have to get back and look for the next one," said Derrick Pereira in a post-match press conference.

The head coach further praised Brandon Fernandes and said that he is a player who can create many opportunities for the team.

"Brandon is a quality player. With him around and with other players like Alberto and Princeton, we were moving the ball well, and he is a player who can create opportunities for other players. His set-piece delivery is deadly. So he's very, very important to us. So. I was happy that he played 80 minutes, but considering the goal, I had to carry on with him for another 10 minutes," said the head coach.

"We have been going in with that attitude right from the last five, six matches ever since I have come here. Ever since I've joined we have been going with that attitude. But things are not happening the way they should have been. There are some mistakes, individual mistakes here and there which put us down," he added.

This loss leaves the Gaurs in 9th place and with only six matches left, they have a tough task on their hands to make the semi-finals. (ANI)

