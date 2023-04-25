New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants' key bowler Mark Wood is likely to miss the final stages of IPL 2023 to be present at the birth of his child at the May end, reported ESNPcricinfo.

The English player was out of action in the last two matches of LSG due to his illness. Mark has been a spearhead for LSG in the bowling lineup, taking 11 wickets in four matches with the best spell against Delhi Capitals for 5/14.

Wood and his wife are going to welcome their second child as a daughter in late May. To be present at the time of his baby's birth, he will fly to his home in the coming weeks, ESNPcricinfo said.

In the absence of Wood, LSG added Afghan Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq to their side who has been proven handy in his first two games. He played his first game against Rajasthan Royals, bowled four overs conceding 19 runs with an economy of 4.75. And in the match against Gujarat Titans, Naveen picked 2/18 with an economy of 4.50.

Lucknow will play their next match against Punjab Kings on Friday in Mohali. LSG is situated in third position in the Points Table with 8 points winning four matches and losing three.

In the Previous match, Gujarat Bowler took the game away from LSG in a low-scoring game. With the sensational last-over spell from Mohit Sharma, LSG lost by 7 runs.

Coming to the match, GT put on a respectable total of 135/6 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. Knocks from Wriddhiman Saha (47 in 37 balls with six fours) and skipper Hardik Pandya (66 in 50 balls with two fours and four sixes) helped their side reach a modest total.

Krunal Pandya was the leading bowler for LSG, with a spell of 2/16 in four overs. Marcus Stoinis took 2/20 in his three overs. Naveen-ul and Amit took a wicket each.

In the chase of 136 runs, Kyle Mayers (24) and KL were taking the side in the right direction with a 55-run opening stand. However, LSG batters lost their path and wickets in the final five overs, failing to get their 30 runs in these overs. With four wickets falling in the last over on four successive balls, including two run-outs, LSG ended at 128/7 in their 20 overs, seven runs short of the target.

Noor Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for GT in their seven-run win, taking 2/18 in his four overs. Mohit Sharma took 2/17 in his three overs. Rashid Khan also got one wicket.Mohit Sharma was given the 'Man of the Match' for holding his nerves to deliver an incredible final over.

Brief Scores: GT: 135/6 (Hardik Pandya 66, Wriddhiman Saha 47, Krunal Pandya 2/16) won against LSG: 128/7 (KL Rahul 68, Kyle Mayers 24, Noor Ahmed 2/18). (ANI)

