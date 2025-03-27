Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

LSG made one change, bringing in fit-again Avesh Khan in place of Shahbaz Ahmed.

SRH are unchanged.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami. PTI SSC

