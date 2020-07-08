London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Arsenal on Wednesday announced that Australia international Lydia Williams has joined the club, making a move from Melbourne City FC.

After signing a contract, Williams said it is amazing to be a part Arsenal and she cannot wait to meet her new teammates.

"To be given an opportunity to come over and play with some of the best players in the world is really exciting. I remember watching Arsenal as a young kid, so It's amazing to be a part of this team. I can't wait to meet all of my teammates," the club's official website quoted Williams as saying.

"The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes," Arsenal said in a statement.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper started her career at Canberra United FC in 2008, making 48 appearances for the club in her first spell. Williams has since gone on to play for seven clubs across the world, from the NWSL in North America, to the Damallsvenskan in Sweden, making a further 147 appearances.

Arsenal women head coach Joe Montemurro said Williams is a 'really important signing' for them as the latter can help the youngsters with her experience.

"This is another really important signing for us. With the wealth of experience that Lydia brings, she can help the younger players that we've got, but more importantly she's a big game player that will be solid and really contribute to the group," Montemurro said. (ANI)

