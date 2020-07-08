England's Test captain Joe Root has become a father for the second time. Root withdrew from the first Test against West Indies at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton to attend the birth of his second child. In his absence, all-rounder Ben Stokes has been named as England captain. Root's wife Carrie Cotterell gave birth to couple's second child on July 07. The couple has a three-year-old son named Alfred William. Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Rain Halts Resumption of International Cricket, Fans Upset After England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020 Toss Delayed.

Meanwhile, Root took to Instagram as he shared the first pictures of his newborn baby. The England cricketer uploaded a photo of him with his son and newborn daughter and wrote, "Good luck boys @englandcricket We will be watching and supporting you all the way! #cricketisback." England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 1.

Here's Joe Root's Post

Root will have to spend seven days of mandatory isolation before rejoining the team. Second England vs West Indies Test is scheduled to begin on July 16 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester and Root will be available for selection by then.

