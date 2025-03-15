Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): M.R. Rao, an 84-year-old walking enthusiast, and five-year-old Avni Juneja will be the key highlights of the Mumbai Walkathon, set to take place in suburban Juhu on Sunday, March 16. The event will be flagged off at JVPD Grounds, Juhu, guiding participants past Amitabh Bachchan's residence, towards Juhu Beach, and back.

The 84-year-old M.R. Rao and five-year-old Avni Juneja, both hailing from Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, will be the center of attention on Sunday. Their participation serves as an inspiring example for everyone, showcasing that walking is for all ages.

In this inaugural edition, women have outnumbered men in registrations across all three categories.

Bhavesh Trivedi, a quadriplegic runner, is Maharashtra's wheelchair rugby team captain and national champion. The first quadriplegic wheelchair athlete to participate in 57 long-distance runs, including two walkathon events

The other participant is Nihad Panju, who holds the India Book of Records for completing the most half marathons and the fastest half marathon with Hemiplegia, setting new benchmarks in endurance sports.

Eight participants will celebrate their birthdays by joining the Walkathon and committing to year-round fitness. Ten participants with prosthetic legs will also showcase their determination and indomitable spirit.

A large number of participants have already registered for the grand event, which will feature different categories like the 10km Pro Walk, 5km family walk, and 3km fun walk

Walking has several benefits, such as aiding in weight loss and helping to keep oneself fit. (ANI)

