DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final Prediction: Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2025 final on Saturday, March 15 in a repeat of the inaugural summit clash. Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have been the strongest teams in the WPL 2025 and deservedly find themselves just one win away from attaining glory. Mumbai Indians will eye a second title for themselves. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team had tasted success in the first WPL season by winning the title with a win over Delhi Capitals in the final. Both teams had three defeats each in the WPL 2025 group stage. Delhi Capitals' qualification for the WPL 2025 final was assured after Royal Challengers Bengaluru had beaten Mumbai Indians in the last group stage contest. Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Final Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of DC-W vs MI-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports and JioHotstar Online.

Delhi Capitals had come out victorious the first time these teams met each other in WPL 2025, with the victory being overshadowed with controversy involving the decisions made by the third umpire with respect to run outs. Meg Lanning and her team, however pulled off a convincing victory the second time these two sides squared off this season. Will a third time be a charm for Delhi Capitals in the WPL final or would Mumbai Indians find a way to beat Meg Lanning and co and secure a second WPL title? DC-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women's T20 Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Google Prediction

As per Google Probability, the DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 match is set to be a closely fought one with Mumbai Indians eventually coming out on top. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team might have lost to Delhi Capitals both times in WPL 2025 but they sure do know how to win a WPL final, something that Meg Lanning and her team will be keen on experiencing this time around. Google Probability has given Mumbai Indians a 52% chance with respect to Delhi Capitals' 48%. Having said that, this Google Probability scenario is before the match and it will change throughout the course of the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2025 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).