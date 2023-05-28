Howey-In-The-Hills (Florida), May 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Nishtha Madan made the 36-hole cut while Pranavi Urs missed it at the Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship here.

The US-based Madan, who shot 2-over 75 in the first round, added 2-under 71 in the second round with two crucial birdies on the 14th and 15th hole after an even par front nine. She is now even par for two rounds and T-28 in challenging conditions.

Also Read | Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Madan, who had a birdie, bogey and a double in the first round, had four birdies and two bogeys in the second.

After missing the first four cuts of the season, Madan has made two of the last three with T-24 at Copper Rock as her best.

Also Read | HS Prannoy Claims Maiden BWF World Tour Title With Victory at Malaysia Masters 2023.

Pranavi, who has had a lot of success back home last year, missed the cut with 78-79. Pranavi, who played her first event of the season last week, missed her second cut in a row.

The conditions have been difficult with only 27 players under par as 69 made the cut at the El Campeon course.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)